The Ministry of Railways Development has dismissed viral reports about some stolen rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to be for the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

This comes on the back of an arrest of two persons after a video of them parking the items went viral amidst rife allegations that they were transporting the said items to Ferro Fabrik.

The suspects claimed their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the items to Tema.

In a statement, the Ministry has corroborated the claims, confirming the people were indeed contracted to transport the rail tracks and steel sleepers.

“We further wish to conclude that, Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited is not undertaking the harvesting and transporting of the rail tracks illegally as being purported in the video under the reference but is working under the directives of the Ministry,” the statement read in parts.

The Ministry explained it authorised the vehicle used in the viral video in carting the items.

Meanwhile, the Ministry said it has duly informed the Ghana Police Service that apart from Messrs Xingrui International Development Limited who has been authorised to harvest or remove abandoned railway tracks and steel sleepers along rights-of-way from Mempeassem to Mrayem on the Western Line and from Nnadieso to Juaso on the Eastern Line any other person(s) found removing or transporting rail tracks must be dealt with accordingly.

