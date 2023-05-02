2 railway workers arrested over stealing of train tracks, steel sleepers

Two suspects are in police custody over alleged stealing of rail tracks and steel sleepers believed to belong to the Ghana Railway Development Authority.

The suspects, Ibrahim John and Bashiru Ibrahim, were arrested while transporting the said items to Ferro Frabrik Limited yard in Tema in the form of scraps to be used for metal works.

According to the suspects, their company has been contracted by the Ministry of Railway Development to cart the exhibit items to Tema.

Officials of the company who were not met at the premises of the company have been asked to report to the Police to assist in the investigation, the information shared by the police through their social media handle says.

The Police stressed that contact has also been made with the Ministry of Railway Development and officials of the Ministry who are expected to report to the Police today, May 2, 2023, to assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, three DAF trucks GN 8501- 15, GT 4705-15 and GT 6707 -15 which were being used to convey the items have been impounded and parked at the National Police Training School while the investigation continues.