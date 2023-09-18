Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has reacted to his side’s draw against Heart of Lions.

The Porcupine Warriors after an intense pre-season were hoping to hit the ground running in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season opener at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the Reds were held at home by the Premier League returnees on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Narteh Ogum praised his players and also reiterated that he is optimistic his players will come good in the course of the season.

“I am not disappointed, I am rather optimistic because if you look at how we played, we had chances that we could have scored and in terms of our defensive orientation, I think we were good and in midfield, we dominated,” he said after the game.

“If you take the outcome of the game, which is the scoreline out, to me, these guys did very well. It is the first game and it was a marvelous performance from the players. I think we have the cohesion, but we lacked the final decision regarding the final pass to the feet of that player that will connect the pass.

“In games like this, Kotoko is a big club and if you look at the fans that came, such moments come and the players are not able to grab it and they begin to feel some nervousness and I think that really affected the final third of the game.

To me, this is our first game and we just came from pre-season and so if a team come from pre-season and played the way they did, I think it is a plus,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will hope to record their first campaign win when they travel to play Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park on Sunday in the week two games.

