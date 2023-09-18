The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has led some residents to clear overgrown weeds at Gonokrom in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

In a viral video on social media, the chief was seen in the bush removing weeds that had been cleared by some residents who participated in the clean-up exercise.

To lighten up the mood, he engaged the residents in a conversation and spontaneously danced to the tunes from drums that were being played in the background.

This is not the first time the Dormahene, who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has embarked on such an exercise.

The video posted by Abanpredease TV on Facebook has earned him the admiration of many Ghanaians who have lauded him for his exemplary leadership.

