The Paramount Chief for Dormaa in the Bono region, Osagyefo Oseadeeye Agyamang Badu II has taken a firm against electoral violence in his area.

He has warned to remove any of the sub-chiefs should they allow any violence to occur in their respective communities.

This comes after the just ended voter registration exercise which was characterised by sporadic violence in some areas by certain cohorts of New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Ghana is at the crossroad. During the registration I was scared because of the violence, how much more during the election in December 2020?”.

” Since 1979, I haven’t seen soldiers employed for a registration process except for this year,” he said.

These acts led to the death of two persons at Banda and Nkrankwanta while several others were left battling severe injuries. The police has since arrested about ten people suspected to have played key roles in the violence to assist investigations.

It is against this background that Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeye Agyamang Badu II has called on the government to be on alert to prevent any of such violence in the upcoming December polls.

He, however, apologized for the unrest at Nkrankwanta and has called on the security to bring all perpetrators to book.

He stated that he has also resolved with his Traditional Council to prevent future occurrences at the area.

The Paramount Chief was speaking during the visit of the flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom visited him for his blessings at Dormaa Ahenkuro.

At the event, Christian Kwabena Andrews said it is time for the bookish educational system to be changed to a technical and innovative type to propel children for the competitive world.

He also and called on all to vote for GUM in the December polls to achieve this.