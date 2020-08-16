President Nana Akufo-Addo will Sunday evening address the nation on the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

His 15th televised address comes at a time when the country’s active Covid-19 cases has dropped significantly as reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Ghana continues to make significant progress in its fight against the pandemic as the active cases last Thursday dropped to 1,906 from a previous 2,007 on Wednesday.

According to GHS, it follows the clinical recovery and discharge of a total of 39,718 persons.

In the President’s 14th address, among other things outlined measures taken to ensure the safety of final year SHS, JHS, and second-year Gold Track students who returned to school on Monday, June 22.

These addresses have been a major part of Ghana’s fight against Covid-19 since the first two cases were recorded in March this year.