A 20-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide at Assin Akropong in the Central region.

The deceased whose name was only given as Paa Kow was found hanging in a room by his friend on Saturday August 15,2020.

It is not clear yet what might have compelled the deceased to take his own life since no suicide note was found at the scene.

His uncle, John Agyekum confirmed the unfortunate news on Adom News Sunday said the entire community and the household was thrown into a state of shock.

He explained that, his nephew who is a final Junior High School (JHS) student hanged himself with a sponge tied to a wooden hanger in his room.

Mr. Agyekum noted that, the deceased who has lost both parents did not show any sign of depression to trigger his action.

“He and his friends were discussing how to pass the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) when he went to his room to study but was later found hanging in the room” he bemoaned.

Mr. Agyekum said they reported the matter to the police who have conveyed the body to St. Francis hospital morgue for autopsy.