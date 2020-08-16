Ghanaian Community in Germany has expressed profound gratitude to government for the successful evacuation of Europe-based Ghanaians who were stranded in Ghana following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1705, according to a statement arrived safety in their respective countries in Europe whiles 85 stranded Ghanaians in Germany were also brought back to Accra safety.

The statement signed by leadership of the group led by Mr. Benjamin Okrah thanked President Akufo-Addo for the measures put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Benjamin Okrah

“We also wish to commend His Excellency the President for demonstrating a high sense of compassion, good leadership and courage during this very difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic” the statement said.

Charles Ankamah

Also, the Ghanaian Community in Germany also thanked Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany, Gina Blay for the instrumental role she played in making the evacuation successful.

Maxwell Owusu

“H.E. Ambassador Gina Blay, Ghana’s Ambassador to Germany and her team also deserve special mention for their crucial role in facilitating the evacuation exercise, not only for our compatriots in Germany and countries concurrently accredited to the Embassy of Ghana in Berlin, but for Ghanaians in Europe in general” it stated.

“Furthermore, we wish to acknowledge the contribution of all other stakeholders for playing an instrumental role in the evacuation process, which include the Ministry of Aviation, Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, the German and Italian Embassies in Accra, the British High Commission and the Diaspora Unit at the Presidency” it added.

But just like Oliver Twist, the group appealed to government to assist the remaining 1500 of their members stranded in Ghana return to Europe.

“It is worthy to mention that per our current collation of data, there remains over 1500strandedEurope-based Ghanaians stranded in Ghana and we count on the continuous cooperation and assistance of the government to commence the second phase of evacuation possibly in the last week of August 2020” the statement added.