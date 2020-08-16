A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday morning around 5:20 am from a man who attempted to defile her while jogging on the Akyem Osiem to Ettukrom road in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspect who was riding a motorbike, according to reports, abducted the victim into a nearby bush in an attempt to defile her but she screamed for help which attracted a farmer who had just arrived in a nearby farm to rush to the scene.

The suspect upon seeing the farmer approaching the scene took to his heels and left his motorbike behind.

The victim was sent to the Osiem Police Station together with the impounded motorbike of the suspect.

The owner of the motorbike now at large has been identified as a married man who stays in Akyem Osiem Community.

His wife and brother have confirmed to Police that the motorbike belongs to the suspect (name withheld) who left home at dawn.

The local Police have launched a manhunt for his arrest