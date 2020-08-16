One of The Multimedia Group’s longest-serving editors, Saeed Ali Yaqub has passed on.

The Luv FM and Nhyira FM editor has been with company since 1998 and is one of the longest-serving employees of the company.

The sad event occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) following a short illness.

The father of two buried his mother a week ago and has since been on leave at his hometown in Asante-Gyamase where he fell sick last Friday.

According to his colleagues, he complained of ill health on Friday and was admitted the Asamang SDA hospital.

His condition got serious and was transferred to KATH on Saturday evening. He died on Sunday morning at about 6 am, according to doctors.

In line with Islamic traditions, he will be buried tomorrow at his hometown.