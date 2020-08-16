The maiden anniversary of Progressive Witches and Wizards Association held their annual meeting on Friday at Araba castle in Osogbo, Osun state.

Renowned Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, who hosted the meeting charged members to be of good behaviour as she charged the group to seek insight about themselves and use their natural powers to improve their fortune and help the country.

She also warned Nigerians, especially traditionalists not to engage in the killing of fellow men to avoid imminent punishment.

Elebuibon said, “Eledumare is displeased with the shedding of the blood of innocent Nigerians.

And there is grave punishment for that. It is happening in the north and down south. Political leaders and heads of security agencies in Nigeria must work to put an end to this. If they fail to do that, the consequences will be too heavy for this country.”

In her remarks, the coordinator of the group, Oyelola Elebuibon, opined that people have an erroneous idea of what witchcraft means, saying members of the group are “good husbands, wives, and mothers, that would always work for the progress of their families and well-wishers”.