Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League manager of the season.

The 53-year-old German led the Reds to their first top-flight title for 30 years.

They amassed 99 points, winning 32 of their 38 league games, to finish 18 points clear of Manchester City.

Klopp beat Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder to the award.

Last month, he was named League Managers’ Association manager of the year.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, 21, won the Premier League’s young player award on Friday.

The winners of the Premier League awards were decided after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts.