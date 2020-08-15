Manchester City suffered more Champions League woe as Lyon claimed a shock 3-1 victory to dump Pep Guardiola’s side out of the competition at the quarter-final stage in Lisbon.

The French outfit stole in front on 24 minutes when Maxwel Cornet curved a superb finish beyond the stranded Ederson after City were caught out by a long ball over the top.

Guardiola had tinkered with his system coming into this clash and it backfired as his team struggled to create chances throughout the first half.

The Spaniard eventually reverted to a more familiar system when he brought on Riyad Mahrez and the Algerian had a role in the equaliser as he played in Raheem Sterling to tee up Kevin De Bruyne.

City were looking the more likely but were stunned 11 minutes from time when substitute Moussa Dembele raced through to fire Lyon back in front.

Sterling then blazed a glorious chance over from close range before Dembele added another just seconds later to send the Citizens crashing out.

Rudi Garcia’s men will now meet Bayern Munich in the last four on Wednesday night.