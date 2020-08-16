A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for biting her husband’s penis while he was asleep at their home in Umuofuga Umuhu, Imo State.

A cousin to the victim, Udochukwu Nwimo, said trouble started when the woman’s ex boyfriend came home to take her out on a motorbike and brought her back late in the night.

Immediately she stepped in, her husband, who was angry about what happened, queried her and they started a fight. Udochukwu said that some concerned neighbours came around and separated them.

However, at midnight, there was a loud scream that woke neighbors up, only for them to discover that the woman had bitten her husband’s penis. He was immediately taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ:

According to the cousin, the man’s manhood was deeply cut and may be damaged forever. It was alleged that the woman is a drug addict and usually fought with her husband.

Three days before the incident, the mother-of-three had flogged her husband mercilessly with a stick. The woman was later handed over to the police, who confirmed that she also sustained several bites with a deep cut on her breast.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident, said the husband later insisted that it was a domestic matter and that they do not want the police involved, so they handed off the matter.