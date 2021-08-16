The Multimedia Group Limited on Monday commemorated the one-year passing of Saeed Ali Yaqub, affectionately known as the Editors’ Editor.
The late News Editor for Nhyria/ Luv FM in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region passed on to glory on August 16, 2020, after working with the company for over 20 years.
In his honour, the Kumasi Newsroom of The Multimedia Group Limited was named after him.
In a short ceremony, the staff of the Group in Kumasi held a candlelight moment and remembered his impactful journalism career and social life.