MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub

The Multimedia Group Limited on Monday commemorated the one-year passing of Saeed Ali Yaqub, affectionately known as the Editors’ Editor.

The late News Editor for Nhyria/ Luv FM in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region passed on to glory on August 16, 2020, after working with the company for over 20 years.

In his honour, the Kumasi Newsroom of The Multimedia Group Limited was named after him.

MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub

In a short ceremony, the staff of the Group in Kumasi held a candlelight moment and remembered his impactful journalism career and social life.

MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
Kofi Adu Domfeh, News Editor for LUV FM/NHYIRA FM (LEFT)
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
Delali Atiase, LUV FM Sports Editor (LEFT) and Prince Appiah LUV FM Head of Business News
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
Drive Time Host at NHYIRA FM, Kingsley Odame (Asanka Boyooyo)
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
Emmanuel Osei, Kofi Asare (Middle) and Erastus Asare Donkor (RIGHT)
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
Nana Yaw Gyimah (middle)
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
James Aglah, General Manager for LUV FM/NHYIRA FM
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
MGL commemorates one year passing of news editor, Saeed Ali Yaqub
https://d02225aa2917ca428c56d87bd8ed9422.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR