The Multimedia Group Limited on Monday commemorated the one-year passing of Saeed Ali Yaqub, affectionately known as the Editors’ Editor.

The late News Editor for Nhyria/ Luv FM in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region passed on to glory on August 16, 2020, after working with the company for over 20 years.

In his honour, the Kumasi Newsroom of The Multimedia Group Limited was named after him.

In a short ceremony, the staff of the Group in Kumasi held a candlelight moment and remembered his impactful journalism career and social life.

Kofi Adu Domfeh, News Editor for LUV FM/NHYIRA FM (LEFT)

Delali Atiase, LUV FM Sports Editor (LEFT) and Prince Appiah LUV FM Head of Business News

Drive Time Host at NHYIRA FM, Kingsley Odame (Asanka Boyooyo)

Emmanuel Osei, Kofi Asare (Middle) and Erastus Asare Donkor (RIGHT)

Nana Yaw Gyimah (middle)

James Aglah, General Manager for LUV FM/NHYIRA FM