The incessant calls of a would-be in-law to end her daughter’s eight-year relationship has turned bloody in the Appollo community in the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region.

According to a witness account, the said in-law, Elizabeth Nkrumah, 66, has never been in favour of the relationship between Emmanuel Kwofie, 33, a chop bar operator, now deceased and her daughter, who is a training college graduate.

The persistent resistance, which might have angered, frustrated and shattered the love dream of the man, resulted in him shooting the-would- be mother-in-law to death and shooting himself in the abdomen leading to his death.

The daughter (whose name is withheld for security reasons) is with the police, while the whole community is in shock and anguish over the bizarre incident.

The partners have a child between them.

Some residents GNA spoke to attributed the killing to the many years of love enjoyed by the parties and the anxiety to boycott such love affairs based on money, educational background and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, Alfred Hughes, a broadcaster and historian, called on parents to avoid interference in their children’s relationship.

“As parents, you can only give the best of advice… eight years journey is a long one,” he added.

The Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Olivia Adiku, who confirmed the story, said the gun had been retrieved. The bodies were taken to the morgue for preservation and further investigation.