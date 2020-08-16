Genevieve NNaji has been chosen as an ambassador of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2020.

The Nollywood actress and producer has joined the list of 50 celebrated filmmakers and actors invited as the ambassadors of the TIFF.

This comes a month after The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences, released its list of new members and Genevieve was among the 819 members invited by The Academy alongside other invitees such as Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Olivia Wilde, and more.

The esteemed Toronto International Film Festival which will kick off from September 10 to September 19, 2020, is opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the ambassadors will engage with audiences through interactive digital experiences and events. For instance, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter Cianfrance will lead a dialogue session and actor-producer, David Oyelowo will be a guest speaker as part of the TIFF Rising Stars program, Deadline reports.

Geoff Macnaughton, Senior Director of Industry & Theatrical, TIFF said: “In a time of disruption, professionals from around the world still look for occasions to come together, share innovative ideas, buy and sell content, and find creative ways to collectively forge ahead towards a safer, healthier, and inclusive future. This year, delegates can expect to find community, connection, inspiration, and talent — the foundation that will serve as the way forward.”