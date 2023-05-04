Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji has made a comeback to social media on the occasion of her birthday.

The veteran actress, who has shied away from social media for years, posted for the first time to announce her 44th birthday.

Despite being domiciled in the United KIngdom, she had a few friends and family join her for a get-together where they showered her with love.

She was captured cutting her cake and the outpour of love is a testament to her enduring popularity and the aura she oozes.

Netizens took to various social media platforms to express their excitement in her return and wished her a happy life ahead.

Her return is coming amid reports of mental health struggles which she is yet to address.

