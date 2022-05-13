Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji has debunked rumours that she is battling mental health.

The actress on Wednesday shared a video of herself on Instagram, painting at an undisclosed location.

Rumours that the actress may have some challenges went rife after failing to celebrate her 40th birthday on Instagram.

The speculations ran wild when she unfollowed everyone and deleted all her Instagram posts.

This prompted the Actors Guild Nigeria to react, stating that although they are unaware of the Lionheart actress’ condition, they promised to make some inquiries.

In a report by Vanguard Nigeria, a close friend of the actress and blogger, Stella Dimokokorkus, revealed the actress is battling some medical condition.

However, she added that it might not be as stretched as the public has been speculating.

“Nollywood actress Genevieve needs love and prayers to overcome what she’s going through and not the breaking news to allege that she’s down because of drug overuse” she wrote on social media.

But in a latest post on Instagram, Genevieve looked excited as she showed off her painting skills.

