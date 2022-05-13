Photos of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has sparked rumours after she was seen with a baby bump.

Regina took to her Instagram page to announce her husband’s certificate approval for a Sports University to provide training to world class sportsmen and women.

However, netizens could not help but notice her protruded tummy she was hiding in a red Islamic Abaya.

All six photos she posted on social media showed visible baby bump.

The 21-year-old thespian who had her first child with her 61-year-old husband in 2020 is believed to be expecting their second child.

This would be Ned Nwoko’s eight child.