Although it is uncertain what necessitated her actions, a quick glance through renowned Nigerian actor, Genevieve Nnaji’s Instagram page, proves that she has unfollowed everyone and cleared all her posts.

The movie star unfollowed everyone and deleted every single post from her Instagram which has over 8 million followers.

Her actions on the photo-sharing app have sparked numerous concerns with some individuals suspecting that she might be going through some mental challenges.

ALSO READ:

Shortly after that, the popular Nollywood actress shared a picture of a prayer mat and a Quran verse on her Insta stories which read;

“This (Dunya) is not real. It’s just a dream. Every soul will taste death. Pray before you are prayed upon.”

Prior to this development, Genevieve shared a post about mental health, which many could not fathom.

“Mental health is more spiritual than it is physical. Rededicate your life to the God you serve. Get rebaptized.”