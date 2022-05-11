Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Tuesday, shared a video of himself and his ‘aggrieved’ first wife, Mary, jamming to a song in his car to suggest that they were on good terms.



The viral clip generated missed reactions on social media with fans congratulating Mary for accepting Yul’s second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu and allowing peace to reign in her marriage.



“Fun moment with my Angel. CEO Extraordinaire @mayyuledochie,” Yul captioned the clip that captured the couple loved-up.

ALSO READ:

Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife breaks silence

But Mary Edochie in a clap back at her husband has issued a disclaimer.

According to her, her husband shared an old video just to create an erroneous impression on social media.



Mary maintained that, she is against polygamy and thanked concerned individuals for reaching out to her during her “trying period”.



“I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.



“God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support,” read her post.





It would be recalled that the actor’s first wife of 18 years, cursed him and his lover after he announced on his Instagram page Judy Austin’s arrival and their newborn child.

