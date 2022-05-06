The second wife of embattled Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has been lampooned after posing video on social media.

Judy Austin Moghalu posted a video of her child with Yul Edochie on Instagram and predictably, social media users took her to the cleaners.

She wrote: ”Good morning bunnies. Something to bless your timeline today. @stardikeyuledochie.”

This was met with criticisms by those who claim she is being insensitive to the first wife of the actor.

ALSO READ:

I’ll sort out my family issues – Yul Edochie

Below is her post