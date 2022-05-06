SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 36 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 6 to Monday 9 May 2022.

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is Internazionale welcoming Empoli to the San Siro and looking to claim a clutch win in the race for the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri have kept on fighting to defend their title, even through tough times, and manager Simone Inzaghi is buoyed by his team’s resurgence.

“I think this Inter team has what it takes to win any type of match,” said Inzaghi. “We must continue to fight and believe in our principles, the things that make us a team. We must fight for Inter, for the badge and for our supporters.”

Title rivals AC Milan will be away to Verona and chasing a win to push the Scudetto race right down to the wire. Manager Stefano Pioli is denying the notion that his team has lost spark at just the wrong time of the season.

“I don’t know if that’s the right term. You have to make the right choice at the right time. We were wrong in accuracy and timing when we could have scored,” said the Rossoneri boss.

Napoli, meanwhile, face a trip to Torino and manager Luciano Spalletti knows that his team is essentially out of the running for the Serie A title. “Now everything is getting harder,” the Neapolitans boss explained. “We have no choice but to be professional. Now, we think about winning the next game, even if now it depends on others and not on us.”

Elsewhere, Juventus face a trip to Genoa and manager Massimiliano Allegri has conceded that his side will need to be more clinical in front of goal. “We need to improve and be more serene in those situations,” said the Bianconeri tactician. “I don’t like compliments, otherwise, we become a team that is satisfied with compliments and finds excuses. I don’t want excuses or compliments, I want victories.”

Also keep an eye out for Lazio at home to Sampdoria, Roma visiting Fiorentina and Spezia welcoming Atalanta to Stadio Alberto Picco.

Serie A broadcast details, 6-9 May 2022

All times CAT

Friday 6 May

18:45: Internazionale v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:00: Genoa v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 7 May

15:00: Torino v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Sassuolo v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Lazio v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 8 May

12:30: Spezia v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Venezia v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:00: Salernitana v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Verona v AC Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 9 May