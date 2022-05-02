Actor Yul Edochie has described marrying a new wife as the best decision he has ever made in his lifetime.

He said that he has always known that a day like this would come someday, adding that he didn’t need to seek his first wife’s permission to marry a new wife.

According to him, “the woman who doesn’t respect you will not respect you. And the one who loves you and respects you will be with you forever.”

On the backlashes trailing the development, the actor said everybody can’t see things the way you do. “A whole lot of people don’t know you, but judge you from what they see,” he added.

Yul Edochie and his first wife, May Aligwe Edochie have been married for 18 years. Their union is blessed with four children, three boys and a daughter.

On Wednesday, Yul Edochie surprised many fans and followers when he revealed on Instagram that he had married another woman and they share a son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he wrote.

Yul Edochie and his son Dike

Reports indicate that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin met on a movie set.

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin

The announcement did not sit well with his first wife, with whom he has been married for nearly 18 years.

“May God judge you both,” she reacted to the news.

Some fans, who sympathised with May, chastised the actor for having kids with another woman.

Meanwhile, in other posts online, Yul Edochie, urged Nigerians to focus on the pertinent problems in the country, while he deals with his personal matrimonial problems.

According to him, even though he is grateful for the massive support from the public, there is the need for citizens to now redirect their focus towards addressing the challenges that confront the country.

“I thank you all for your concern towards my family. The love, concern and support you all have shown me and my family this past few days is overwhelming. Truly appreciated. Thank you. I promise you all that all is well and any issues arising in my family, I will sort out amicably as it is my personal problem.”

“For now, let’s focus on the general problem that affects us all which is the situation of our country. We have no other country to call our own therefore we must make it work. WE PIN. WE DIE HERE (Yul Edochie)”, Yul Edochie wrote on Facebook.