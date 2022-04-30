Nigerian actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie, has urged Nigerians to focus on the problems in the country, while he deals with his personal problems.

The award-winning actor, made this call in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 30.

According to him, even though he is grateful for the massive support from the public, there is the need for citizens to focus on addressing the challenges that confront the country.

A shot of Yul Edochie’s message to Nigerians

“I thank you all for your concern towards my family. The love, concern and support you all have shown me and my family this past few days is overwhelming.

Truly appreciated. Thank you. I promise you all that all is well and any issues arising in my family, I will sort out amicably as it is my personal problem.

For now, let’s focus on the general problem that affects us all which is the situation of our country.

We have no other country to call our own therefore we must make it work. WE PIN. WE DIE HERE (Yul Edochie)”, Yul Edochie wrote on Facebook.’