Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has asked the Christian Council of Ghana to direct its churches to donate 10% of their tithe to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as E-tithe.



He says since the Christian Council is in support of the E-levy, it is imperative that they show commitment by giving a percentage of their tithe to support the cause.

ALSO READ:

E-levy will not affect tithes and offering – John Kumah



He made this opinion known in a tweet reacting to the Christian Council President’s call on Ghanaians to support the levy.



He said “Dear CHRISTIAN COUNCIL, kindly donate 10% of all the Tithe Churches collect to the GRA. Let’s call it E-TITHE. Support the E- LEVY for GH to become “like Europe “. (Practice what you Preach a beg)”.

Dear CHRISTIAN COUNCIL, kindly donate 10% of all the Tithe Churches collect to the GRA. Let’s call it E-TITHE. Support the E- LEVY for GH to become “like Europe “. (Practice what you Preach a beg)🤪 — Kwaku Sintim-Misa (@KSM_Kwaku_Misa) April 30, 2022





