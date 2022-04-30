KSM reveals why he can’t deal with religion
KSM reveals why he can’t deal with religion

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has asked the Christian Council of Ghana to direct its churches to donate 10% of their tithe to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as E-tithe.

He says since the Christian Council is in support of the E-levy, it is imperative that they show commitment by giving a percentage of their tithe to support the cause.

He made this opinion known in a tweet reacting to the Christian Council President’s call on Ghanaians to support the levy.

He said “Dear CHRISTIAN COUNCIL, kindly donate 10% of all the Tithe Churches collect to the GRA. Let’s call it E-TITHE. Support the E- LEVY for GH to become “like Europe “. (Practice what you Preach a beg)”.






