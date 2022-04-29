The Deputy Finance Minister, Dr John Kumah, has denied the assertion that payment of tithes and other religious obligations will be affected by the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy).

Dr John Kumah on Friday said government is not taxing the tithes and offering of religious persons in the country.

“It is a complete lie and falsehood that E-levy will tax tithe and offerings. E-levy does not affect Church’s tithe and offering or Zakat,” he said.

Dr. Kumah comment is in reaction to claims by the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George that E-levy will affect tithes.

But the Deputy Minister in an interview on Joy Prime’s AM show said if churches register as merchants, there is no way payment to that platform will be exempted.

“If you decide to pay your tithe of GH¢2000, exactly GH¢2000 will go to the church” he explained.

Dr John Kumah, therefore, entreated the public to disregard claims that the levy would affect tithes and offerings.