Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George has raised concerns over government’s decision to begin the implementation of the Electronic Transaction levy (e-levy) effective, May 1, 2022.

One of his major concerns is that, if the e-levy law is implemented as it is now, payment of tithes and other religious obligations will be affected by the levy.

“An issue that has not been clarified is the tithe and offertories and the Zakat in the mosque. We know that we can now pay these online. Now, the exemptions that have been given has not been given to churches,” in spite of the suggestion that churches should go and register as merchants.

He stated that if churches register as merchants, there is no way payment to that platform will be exempted.

“A Merchant SIM must be held by a tax compliant person. Now the law says that tithes, offertories and Zakat are tax exempt. So how does a church hold a Merchant SIM and pay taxes for tithes, offertories and Zakat which are tithe exempt?” he quizzed.

The MP made the assertions on the Super Morning Show on Thursday, April 28, 2022, ahead of the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).

In spite of an injunction imposed on the levy, government’s decision to begin the implementation of the levy effective May 1, still holds.

In a notice published in the newspapers, the GRA said the decision was influenced by the passage of the E-Levy Bill by Parliament.