The Central Regional Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), Robert Amissah, has been reported dead.

The news of Mr Amissah, popularly known as Staga‘s death, broke out on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

He is said to have passed at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

However, the cause of death is not immediately known.

News of Mr Amissah, who was a teacher’s death has thrown scores into a state of mourning and shock.

Tributes have begun pouring in on social media for the deceased.