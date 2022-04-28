As part of its contribution to empower young girls in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), MTN Ghana has partnered Mobile Web Ghana to train young girls on cyber security.

The event held on Wednesday April 27, 2022 is part of activities to celebrate International Girls in ICT Day which is on the theme:’access and safety’.

This is a day is set aside to motivate young girls to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and encourage them to consider careers in the growing field of ICT.

As a company committed to training more girls in the male dominated field, MTN Ghana in collaboration with Mobile Web trained young girls in cyber security.

The event brought together 60 young girls drawn from the Ebenezer Methodist Junior High School (JHS) and the Kwabenya Senior High School (SHS). They were taught the importance of staying safe online.

Speaking at the event, Economic Empowerment Adviser at the MTN Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Cynthia Mills underscored the need for young girls to be educated on safety when using online tools.

According to her, in wake of social media, they need safe and reliable access to the internet and digital tools.

The aim of the event, Mrs. Mills stated is to enlighten the girls and empower them to know what they can do to take care of themselves when on the internet.

Also, Director of Mobile Web Ghana, Florence Toffa commended MTN for the initiative.

She said it is important to train young girls about the dangers on the internet so that they can stay protected.

Madam Toffa charged the girls not to give out sensitive information or passwords to people they meet online.

“Don’t give out information, numbers, and personal details to people that you don’t know. It will be very helpful for your development” she added.

For her part, Superintendent Sophia Eva Anim from the Former Police Unit [FPU]) charged beneficiaries of the event to always look out for red flags when interacting with people on social media.

She said anytime young girls feel threatened, scared, or feel someone has bad intentions about them, they should immediately walk away.

Superintendent Sophia Eva Anim urged the girls not to advertise their bodies, especially private parts on social media.