The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has expressed concerns over what it says is the use of expired trade plates by motorists.

The development according to DVLA is contrary to Regulation 23, of the Road Traffic Regulation, 2012 (L.I. 2180) which states that a trade licence is valid for a period of one year and only in relation to the specific motor vehicle for which the trade licence was issued.

In a statement, the Authority said it has observed that some drivers continue to use expired Defective Vehicle (DV) plates.

It added that, vehicles bearing trade plates are being used for carrying fare-paying passengers, goods, and for hiring purposes against Regulation 8, which only authorises the carrying of passengers who are engaging in testing or inspecting the motor vehicle with the view of purchasing the vehicle.

In view of this, the Compliance and Enforcement team of DVLA, together with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service would step up enforcement of traffic regulations to arrest and prosecute such offenders.

Meanwhile, the Authority has urged dealers, fleet owners and the general driving public to either get valid trade plates for 2022 (DV 22) or have their vehicles registered before they ply our roads.

Below is DVLA’s statement: