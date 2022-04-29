The Ghana Police Service has arrested four (4) national security personnel who were parading at the Ayawaso North Constituency voting center.

Regional Police Command DCOP Iddi Lansah Seidu said the police has the capacity to provide security for the constituency elections and asked other sister security agencies to stay off of the voting process.

Speaking to Joy News, he also called on national security personnel who are delegates not to show up at the voting centres in their security uniforms.

