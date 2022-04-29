The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has rubbished a statement from the police over the arrest of two persons in the OkaiKwei South constituency.

According to Nii Odailai Parker, the details given by the police is not a reflection of the true state of issues.

The police on Thursday said they had arrested two persons who showed up at Okaikwei South in the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections, wearing clothing that created the impression that they were police personnel.

According to the Police, the two suspects, identified as, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem, were spotted in the constituency where the voting was taking place on Thursday.

A police statement said the duo was not policemen, adding they will be taken through processes.

But reacting to the development, Mr Parker disagreed with the police.

“We now have the national security and others dress in a similar way. The men we are talking about were in black outfits if the police say otherwise, they must prove that they arrested some people who were dressed as police.

“The police don’t dress the way these people did so is that to say we can no longer wear black outfits. I have my doubts but the police should be very careful with their statements because they are not taking good steps,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

Mr Odailai argued that so far as he was concerned and per information available to him, the only people arrested were those who forcefully wanted to invade the polling station without accreditation.

This, he explained, included the constituency organiser.

He added that he was not familiar with the names the police gave out, stating it will be difficult to recognise the people by their names as a Regional Secretary.

However, he commended the security agency for the calm and order they have ensured as part of the electoral process.

Play the audio above: