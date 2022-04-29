The police have arrested two persons who showed up at the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections wearing clothing that created the impression that they were Police personnel.

According to the Police, the two suspects, identified as, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem, were spotted on Thursday, April 28, at the Okaikoi South constituency where the voting was taken place.

“We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not Police officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as the investigation continues,” the Police said in a statement signed by the Director-General of Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori.

The Police assured that the two will be taken through due process.

Meanwhile, earlier, some New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the constituency vowed to block the conduct of the constituency executive elections if names of qualified delegates are not included in the register.