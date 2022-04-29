The Ghana Revenue Authority has announced its decision to commence the operationalization of the E-levy from May 1 in a modified-phased approach.

This follows the results of an assessment carried out by the GRA to test the general readiness of some charging entities to integrate with the E-Levy management system.

The new development is a snag in the Authority’s plan to fully implement the E-levy by May 1.

Earlier this week, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George Nartey, had stated that the Authority was not ready to implement the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) despite it saying otherwise.

According to him, processes that will ensure the effective run of the controversial tax have still not been completed.

The Ningo-Prampram MP noted that, as it stands, the Application Programming Interface (API) and the security architecture have not been made available to the telecommunications companies (Telcos).

He stated that this is likely to create problems, including the likelihood of sparking confusion at Mobile money vending points.

He also stated that this also indicates that the implementers are not ready to do any reversal in such instances.

“You have not given any timeline for this reconciliation. So no one knows when the reversal will be done. And critical amongst all is that the APIs that will allow the EMIs and the PSPs to do the reversal has not been given to them. This indicates that the government is not ready to do any reversal for wrong transactions,” he said.