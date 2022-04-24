A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been found dead.

The body of 22-year-old Nana Gyamfi was found in a bush at Sewua in the Ashanti region.

According to police report, inspection conducted on the body revealed a swollen neck and blood oozing from the nostrils.

A stick suspected to have been used to hit the deceased was also found about 20 meters away from the body.

Deceased, Nana Gyamfi

Police preliminary investigation revealed that, his friend Emmanuel Boateng, visited him in his house at Esaso-Kwablafo near Esereso and the two later went out but deceased did not return home until he was discovered dead in the bush.

Police said the deceased was reported to be holding iPhone 11 Pro. But the said phone was not met at the scene.

Police upon investigations arrested the suspect, Emmanuel Boateng who confessed to the crime and led Police to retrieve the Deceased’s iPhone 11pro.

“Suspect told Police that he owes the deceased some money. The deceased demanded same from him to enable him prepare for school. Suspect claimed he could not raise the money as such he lured the victim to the crime scene with the pretext that the mother had bought a building plot and so he should accompany him to the place and take pictures,” the police report said.

The suspect confessed that, when they got there, he told the decease that he was attending nature’s call and asked him to sit and wait for him.

Whilst the deceased sat and was unsuspectingly making a call, suspect picked a stick, hit him on the neck and subsequently took the phone and left the place.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Emmanuel Boateng is in police custody assisting with investigations.