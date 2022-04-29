The truck carrying hazardous gases which had rolled over onto the median strip on the Tema bound Kwame Nkrumah Motorway (N1) in the early hours of Thursday, April 28, has been recovered to safety.

This is according to the Ghana Police Service which made the announcement on their Twitter page.

The Service stated that the road which had to be closed as a result of the accident has now been reopened by the Airport MTTD for motorists.

According to the Police, the Ghana National Fire Service and the scene management crew had efficiently managed to extract the LPG from the truck into another vehicle making it safe for the truck to be recovered.

“We, therefore, take this opportunity to thank the entire emergency ground team officers from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Road Safety Management Services Limited and the Airport MTTD for their quick response, professional and the long hours of work in managing the situation, as well as all motorists for their patience,” the Police said.

Meanwhile, the Service is urging all vehicle owners, particularly those who carry hazardous goods, to continuously service and maintain their vehicles, and drive cautiously “especially as we are in the rainy season, to prevent such avoidable single road crashes on our highways.”