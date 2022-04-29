Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has said he is not giving up on playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Gyan has been out of the senior national team since 2019 after the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.

However, Gyan’s name has strongly emerged for consideration after the country’s qualification to the World Cup due to the inefficiencies of the Black Stars strikers.

Asked whether he would love to go to the World Cup, the 36-year-old said he would love to have another bite after featuring in the Mundial in 2006, 2010, and 2014 in Brazil as the captain of the Black Stars.

“Who doesn’t want to play at the World Cup? Every player wants to play at the World Cup,” he said on Citi TV.

“Yes, I have tasted the World Cup three times and though I would love to play at this year’s World Cup, as I have always said, I am currently not fit enough to play active football but when I Start playing – who knows?”

“I shall surely be in Qatar but maybe a pundit or let’s see,” Gyan added.

Gyan made twelve appearances in the FIFA World Cup in three editions while scoring six goals.

He remains the country’s top goalscorer with 51 goals.

The former Sunderland striker will be launching his book titled ‘Legyandary’ on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.