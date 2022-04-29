Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has stated that her movements and actions have been restricted since she became a celebrity.

Walking freely on the streets and her behaviour in public, according to her, are some of the things Miss Appiah says she is cautious about.

“It is not an easy task, very very difficult. I have sold my privacy and so I cannot do what an ordinary person will do,” she said on GTV.

The renowned actress who bemoaned that everything she now does is in the news revealed how, but for her status, she would have put a careless driver in his proper place.

“For instance yesterday, I was driving and someone crossed me, I wanted to insult the person, like what kind of driving is that but I cannot do that.

“You always have to be on guard and I stay away from trouble, always keep to myself and mind my own business,” she added.

Miss Appiah has, over the years, earned the admiration of many, not just for her acting skills, but also for her composure and ways of dealing with issues.