Queen Elizabeth has eulogised Kenya’s former President Mwai Kibaki as a “great statesman” who had “a lifelong record of service to the Kenyan people”.

Mr Kibaki died last Thursday aged 90 and his funeral service is ongoing at a stadium in the capital, Nairobi.

He was Kenya’s third president after independence from British colonial rule in 1963. He served two terms from near the end of 2002 to 2013.

In her condolence message, the Queen says she “was sorry to receive the news of the death of Mwai Kibaki”.

“Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership,” she said in a statement conveyed by the British High Commission.

Ex Kenyan President’s ongoing funeral service