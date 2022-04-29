The National Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfua, has urged party delegates to use the ongoing constituency congresses as a platform to show “the public that the NPP still remains the better option for Ghanaians.”

According to Ms. Gyamfua, the actions of the party in the next few days will determine whether the public could still rely on the party or look for an alternative.

She said this as part of a statement to wish the party a successful constituency delegates congresses which commenced nationwide on Thursday, 28 April and is expected to end on May 2, 2022.

Ms Gyamfua called for absolute unity across the rank and file of the party and prayed for successful congresses across the country.”

She advised delegates to take into consideration the competencies of candidates aspiring for the various positions before making a decision to vote.

“Humility, affability, respect for party members, and hard work should be some of the core factors to consider in their voting choices,” Ms Gyamfua said.

“I, especially, wish all women aspirants the best of luck,” she added.