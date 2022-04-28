Former President, John Dramani Mahama has said he hasn’t forgiven Luis Suarez over his handball incident that denied Ghana a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward is famously remembered for preventing Dominic Adiyiah’s goal-bound header in a quarterfinal game.

Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the failed to score after the Black Stars were awarded a spot-kick.

The South Americans subsequently qualified for the semifinals after winning 4-2 in a penalty shootout despite Suarez being sent off.

However, Mahama believes the Black Stars would have won the competition, but for the Uruguay striker’s unsporting moment that broke the hearts of many Africans.

The 2020 NDC flagbearer said this when Asamoah Gyan and his team visited him to invite him to the launch of the veteran striker’s autobiography, titled ‘LeGyandary’.

John Mahama

“2010 was our opportunity but you know what Suarez did. We know that sometimes legends miss penalties,” Mahama said.

“It broke the heart of all of Africa and I’ve never forgiven Suarez for what he did but we put it behind us. We’ve done quite well,” he added.

After missing out on the last edition of the Mundial in Russia in 2018, Ghana have made a return to the global showpiece that will be held in Qatar later this year.

Ghana are in Group H alongside, Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.