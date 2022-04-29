The Denu High Court has restrained the New Patriotic Party (NPP) from holding any election in the Ketu South and Anloga constituencies.

This will be in force until a suit challenging the party’s internal election in the constituencies are determined.

The plaintiffs are A General Secretary hopeful; Eurica Gakpetor, Organiser for Tegbi; Francis Yaw Gbemu, An organiser; Richard Agbaga and Isaac Tatra.

They are asking the court to nullify the recently held polling station election in the Anlo constituency over claims that it was fake as well as the cancellation of the electoral albums compiled.

Read the full writ below: