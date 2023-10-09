The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has warned the Motor Riders Association in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region against assisting in potential human trafficking activities from neighbouring countries.

This warning follows multiple arrests made by Aflao Immigration officers in relation to human trafficking cases within the Ketu South Municipality.

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Justice Kudzo Normesi, the officer in charge of the Immigration Professional Standards and Ethics at the Aflao Sector Command, told Citi News that five trafficking cases had been intercepted at Aflao.

He advised motor riders to cooperate with immigration checks and not use unapproved routes to allow foreigners to enter the country.

Pascal Quarshie Setsoafia, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Motor Riders Association, appealed to the government to put in place proper measures to ensure the regularization of the okada business.

He said that would generate enormous revenue for the government.

Some motor riders also called on authorities to give them permits to operate legally.

Acting Director General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) David Osafo Adonteng stated that, although the okada business remains illegal, the NRSA is concerned with the protection of both the rider and pillion rider.

He said that they would therefore ensure that motor riders follow the traffic rules of the country.

