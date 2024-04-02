The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested and repatriated over 66 irregular Ivorian migrants.

This was during a swoop on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, as part of its ‘Triple S’ within the Anaji Hills in Sekondi-Takoradi aimed at ensuring a secured, stable and safe nation.

GIS in a statement explained that the suspects including 45 men and 21 women are aged between 19 and 54 years.

They were picked from Tanda, Agnibilekro, Bondougkou, Nindo, and Aboisso Abidjan for engaging in cybercrimes and other suspected illegal activities.

Two of the suspects, Bamba Ladja aged 26 and Troare Yssouf, 21, have been detained to assist in the investigations.

Further investigations revealed that one Romio and Akwesi Daniel both Ghanaians, have been identified as part of the syndicate involved in recruiting these unsuspecting Ivoirians under the guise of operating an online business (QNET).

In a related development, the Axim Sector Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI), Emmanuel Adams, on March 19 led a similar operation which led to the arrest of six Nigerian ladies.

They were operating as commercial sex workers at the Bafana Bafana Beach Resort (a notorious brothel).

The ladies aged between 19 and 26 years have also been since repatriated.

