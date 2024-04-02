The Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, has warned that the police will face consequences if anything happens to Naa Okromo, the 16-year-old girl betrothed.

This follows an announcement by the Police that the girl and her mother are under their protection following the ceremony on Saturday.

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, the Director of Administration, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah emphasised Naa Okromo is their royal, stating so far as they are concerned her safety is in the hands of the Police.

“The statement from the police is that the young lady who is our queen is under police protection. Therefore if the police have remarked that she is under police protection, where again do you want to find her.

“But we are telling the world that she is our royal and if the police are saying that they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever happens to her, then traditionally we will deal with the police,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has said it is collaborating with the Gender Ministry to provide the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, known as the Gborbu Wulomo was lambasted after a video of the marriage rites went viral online.

Despite attempts to justify the union by stating that the girl wouldn’t be expected to fulfill marital obligations, there have been calls for the priest and all persons that supervised the ceremony to be arrested and jailed.

