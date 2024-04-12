The Nungua Traditional Authority has issued a stern warning to the Ghana Police Service regarding Naa Okromo, the 12-year-old girl who was allegedly married off to the Gborbu Wulomo, the 63-year-old priest.

During an emergency meeting convened to discuss the ongoing protective custody of the girl, the traditional authority declared that Naa Okromo is their queen.

Already sources have indicated that the girl has a crucial role to play in the upcoming Homowo Festival, raising concerns among traditional leaders about her inability to fulfill her duties while still in protective custody.

Speaking to JoyNews, the Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo, Rev D.N Gyasi Ankrah, said the police will be held responsible if anything happens to Naa Okromo.

“This young lady who is our queen is under Police protection. Therefore if the Police has remarked that she is under police protection, where again do you want to find her? We are telling the world that she is our royal and if the police are saying they are taking care of her, then the police must be reminded that whatever happens to her, traditionally, we will deal with the police.

“If Gborbu has, through divine intervention, taken our lady who is our queen, then it is the deity who has something to do with the queen, not Gborbu Wulomo as a person like people are speculating,” he said.

According to the Information Ministry, the police have not provided any updates on the investigations.

In a statement issued by the Information Ministry on April 5, the government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Interior, and the Greater Accra Coordinating Council, expressed its commitment to investigating the matter and determining the appropriate course of action.

The statement noted that the Ministry of Gender has taken necessary steps to ensure the safety of the child involved.

“The child has been taken by the Ghana Police Service and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to a place of safety. She is doing well and has been visited by the Minister Designate and other officials from the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

“The Social Welfare Department under the Gender Ministry has made available counseling and other resources, including the provision of a medical doctor and two caregivers, to ensure the wellbeing of the child. One caseworker has been assigned to the case to, among other things, ensure that all protocols regarding the maximum protection of the child are strictly adhered to,” part of the statement read.

