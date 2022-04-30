Actress, Gloria Sarfo has put her late mother, Prophetess Ophelia Yeboah to rest on Saturday April 30, 2022 at Akyem Osiem, in a funeral that was attended by family and friends.

The late Prophetess Ophelia who died on February 11, 2022 at age 66, was the Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor of City Temple International.

Colleagues of the actress attended the funeral in their numbers to support their friend lay her beloved mother to rest at Osiem in the Eastern Region.

Check out some of the celebrities who stormed the funeral to support her:

Photos of Gloria Sarfo and loved ones

