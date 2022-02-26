The Yeboah and Sarfo families have united to mark the one-week celebration of actress Gloria Sarfo’s mother, Friday.

The black and red-themed event comes off exactly two weeks after Madam Ophelia Yeboah passed on to eternity after battling a brief illness.

Celebrities and relations thronged the Atomic Guest House, behind the police station off the Haatso road, to commiserate with their colleague and loved one.

Former Ashanti Regional Minister, Sampson Kwaku Boafo, was present at the grounds to sympathise with her.

Most eyes were wet when the musicians took over to sing a dirge in honour of the late pastor.

Prior to her death at 66 years, Madam Yeboah served as a pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry.

